On Twitter this afternoon we had some fun remembering French embarrassments in Africa: the Battle of the Nile, Fashoda, Mers El Kebir, Suez, Bocassa, Rwanda and now, of course, South Africa 2010.

Flippant, obviously, but France's meltdown this tournament has been richly entertaining (the shame of it is that Les Bleus cannot meet England. Now *that* would be a perversely amusing moment of anti-entertainment).

Apart from the Irish, no one has enjoyed this tournament more than the French themselves. Few countries, after all, do self-mortification quite as well as the French. That the current crop of players are perhaps even less likeable than their English counterparts only adds extra reason for lashing them.

The contrast with 2006 when—if memory serves—everyone on this blog enjoyed the whole "Space Cowboys" sillyness of France's run to the final is, alas, complete and total.