Anyone who doubts the role of “Black Swans” in shaping the course of human events should pause to reflect on the decade just past. 9/11 and the recent global financial meltdown are precisely the sorts of big, disruptive developments that occasionally send history careening onto unforeseen paths, leaving the reputations of prognosticators and the best-laid plans of policymakers in their wake.

And yet, as important as they undoubtedly were, neither of these events seems to have disturbed what may well prove to be the master trend of the twenty-first century: the shift in the locus of global wealth and power from the Euro-Atlantic to the Asia-Pacific and, most importantly, the rise of China. That country’s ability to sustain near double digit growth rates for over three decades has sent it rocketing up through the ranks of the world’s largest economies.

Since it surpassed Great Britain in the 1880s, the United States has sat securely in the number one position. If it continues on its present trajectory then, by the middle of this century if not before, China will succeed in finally knocking America off its perch.

The precise implications of such a transition are uncertain. Even if China has a bigger gross domestic product than any other nation, its huge population means that it will remain, on average, relatively poor. Still, as was true for the United States in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, and as is already clearly the case for China today, increasing wealth generally brings military power, political leverage, and diplomatic influence in its train. If China can stay on its steep upward track perhaps it really will eventually account for 40 percent of total world output (as one Nobel Prize-winning economist recently predicted). Under these circumstances it may not be so outlandish to imagine that China could, in the words of journalist Martin Jacques, “rule the world.”