Did Barack Obama ever believe that the conflict in Afghanistan was a good and "necessary war?" Well, he said so during the campaign and to the cheers of his civilian troops. But, knowing some of these troops, I thought their choruses forced and maybe just campaign tactics.

After all, the other war, the war in Iraq, was Bush's war. No argument needed. It was, by origin, a bad war, a genetically bad war.

It took the Obama administration long enough to come up with a strategy for Afghanistan but with less numbers than the strategy required. Still, it had the right general. And the launch pad for the program was also appropriate. Still, as many of the cadets listening at West Point grasped immediately, the president was giving the war with the Taliban 18 months, by which time the soldiers would begin their retreat. OK, their withdrawal. Look a year ahead to the election campaign and the fighting forces would be half home.

This is a war in which the president could never enlist his comrades. Not Move-On, certainly. Neither Nancy Pelosi nor Harry Reid. Or, for that matter, the left flanks of the Democratic party, which are in catatonic disillusion because Obama did not produce on "yes, we can," whatever that meant or was.