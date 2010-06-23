Group C, of course, has been a popular group for our bloggers. Rabih Alameddine kicked off proceedings with a bold pick:

So the final will be Spain vs. Argentina, and Algeria will win. Mark it down.

England vs. the USA divided the loyalties of some of our bloggers, including Luke Dempsey:

So how am I to watch England vs. USA? Who could I possibly cheer for? I’m English, through and through, and what would my late father think … but I’d no more root against the US than want to live anywhere else. How can I be in the position of wanting both teams to win, and neither to even draw? A draw won’t do it—both need maximum points in the treacherously brief, three-game group stage.

Zachary Roth was a little more decided in his loyalties:

It's become clear to me lately that being an England soccer fan (and typing the word “soccer,” by the way, still feels weirdly like something between a compromise and a betrayal) is just about the best way I still have to connect to the place I grew up.

The 1-1 draw between the two drew celebrations from Stefan Fatsis: