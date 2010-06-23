We do not know whether the president will accept General McChrystal’s proffered resignation as Commanding General. But that uncertainty does not at all detract from the real insights to be gained from this most recent contretemps between the Republic’s Commander-in-Chief and his subordinates in the field.

There is a pattern here: Consider, first, the president’s leadership for the past two months, during an environmental crisis in the Gulf of Mexico. In that light, consider his leadership in the war of counter-insurgency against Islamic extremists in Afghanistan.

The relationship between an American Commander-in-Chief and his field commanders in both of these situations, assessed properly, ought to be judged on the basis of three outcomes: (1) can he recruit and put in place a talented team whose members can work together; (2) can he lead them in crafting an efficacious strategy and implementing policies to achieve established presidential (and, one would hope, national) goals; and, (3) can he ride herd on the implementation of that approved strategy and policy to match the zigs and zags offered by the enemy or by nature until policy objectives are realized on the ground?

In other words, can he produce results, through others, by his own leadership as Commander-in-Chief?