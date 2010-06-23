Helen Thomas is not alone in her belief that the Jews should leave Israel and “go home,” as this dispatch from MEMRI demonstrates:

Yasser Qashlaq, a Lebanese Flotilla Organizer, on Hizbullah's Al-Manar TV: I Hope Our Ships Will 'Carry These Dregs of European Garbage Back to Their Own Countries' From Israel



Following are excerpts from an interview with Palestinian-Lebanese journalist and head of Free Palestine Movement Yasser Qashlaq; the interview aired on Al-Manar TV on June 18, 2010.



According to Egypt's Al-Ahram Weekly, Qashlaq is "the main donor" of the Freedom Flotilla 2.[1] He was quoted by the Palestine News Network as stating that the Freedom Flotilla 2 could include up to 50 ships and that members of his group, the Free Palestine Movement, will be joined by a ship organized by Journalists Without Borders.[2]

"Let Gilad Shalit Return to Paris"



Yasser Qashlaq: "Whenever that criminal gang of Israeli pirates seizes a ship, I become more optimistic that the day will come when these ships will carry these dregs of European garbage back to their own countries.



"Let Gilad Shalit return to Paris. Let those murderers return to Poland. Once they are back there, we will hunt them down to the end of the world, and prosecute them for their massacres, from Deir Yassin to this day.



[...]



"I would like to say something to the Israeli people."



Interviewer: "To the settlers."