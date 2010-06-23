The logic seems to be this: there is much anti-Americanism abroad. The referee “robs” the Americans. Therefore the referee (and FIFA!) are anti-American too! Some of this is in jest for sure and some of it simply reflects the fact that the World Cup is now firmly part of the American sporting universe.

Nevertheless, you'd be forgiven for thinking that no other side had ever been on the wrong side of dubious decisions. Yes, the Americans were unfortunate against Slovenia, though not as unfortunate as they think they were. Today's “goal” looked offside to the naked eye—in my view—but was in fact, on replay, “OK.” Sometimes you lose a coin-flip just because that's the nature of a coin-flip.

That's the nature of the game, however. There's no need for people to act quite so aggrieved about it. There'll be times when the US benefits from good fortune too. And there's certainly no need to start calling for things like instant replay—see here and here, for example—on the basis of a couple of controversial decisions.

In any case, the striking aspect of this tournament has been the amount of goodwill extended to the United States. Pretty much everyone on this side of the pond is pleased they have advanced and everyone admires their spirit and attitude. This includes your correspondent.

But, again, most of the time when you're blaming the referees you're really choosing to ignore your own shortcomings. Referees can certainly influence outcomes (though in general the officiating at this tournament has been less awful than sometimes) but not nearly so much as players.