David Jungerman of Raytown, Missouri has attracted attention for a large sign by the highway calling Democrats the "party of parasites":

The Kansas City Star reports that Jungerman himself falls into the parasite category:

The Raytown farmer who posted a sign on a semi-truck trailer accusing Democrats of being the “Party of Parasites” received more than $1 million in federal crop subsidies since 1995.

But David Jungerman says the payouts don’t contradict the sign he put up in a corn field in Bates County along U.S. 71 Highway.

“That’s just my money coming back to me,” Jungerman, 72, said Monday. “I pay a lot in taxes. I’m not a parasite.”

Mm-hmm. Subsidized farmers are in a different category than recipients of other forms of subsidies.