Wehner's old boss, Karl Rove:

It has taken a year and a half of bad policies to put Mr. Obama and Congressional Democrats in their precarious position. As voters hold them accountable for misdeeds, mistakes and misjudgments, Democrats will endure a beating this year they are not likely to forget soon.

By the way, it's interesting that former Bush administration members are so attracted to the Wehner Fallacy. If Democrats' midterm failures are entirely due to bad policies, and have nothing to do with a midterm election or a terrible economy, then to what would they attribute the GOP's failures in 2006 and 2008? I don't think there's any wisp of a theory here, not even one they can tell themselves. It's a pure talking point.