Hud Sucker Proxy

As a solution to the low-income housing problem this is, to say the least, counterintuitive--the brain-dead progeny of liberal bureaucratic inertia and conservative stinginess. Sure, public housing is a disaster--but in a sense, it had to be. Since HUDhas the funding to house less than one-third of those who are eligible, it accepts residents based on need. The less money you have, the better your odds of admission. As a result, public housing concentrates very poor people very close together in enormous projects, creating an atmosphere of festering, self-reinforcing poverty.

The solution to this, say Congress and the administration, is to clean up the projects by opening them to a better class of people. Under the new plans being discussed, instead of giving priority to the poorest, HUD would allot a minority of public housing slots for families earning below 30 percent of median income. The rest of the units would be reserved for families earning up to 80 percent of median income, or about $35,000 a year. The administration, the House and the Senate, who have yet to hammer out a final agreement, each set different income quota levels. But they all employ the same logic: relatively wealthier public housing residents would help foster a climate that values, rather than degrades, work, and they would be less likely to shoot each other, use drugs or just generally succumb to the cultural pathologies that turn projects into hellholes.

There is, admittedly, some logic to this approach. But if the goal is to change the culture of public housing, the method of setting quotas based on income is a clumsy way to go about it. When selecting the kinds of people who might exert a positive influence on a housing project's culture, the key factor is work. You want role models who get a paycheck instead of a welfare check--the size of the paycheck doesn't really matter.