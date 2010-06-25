Best of the Web, AM EditionBy The New Republic StaffJune 25, 2010Sid Lowe: Spain refuse to change their styleLawrence Donegan: will this latest US dalliance with soccer last?Hua Hsu: "The clock is always running" (plus a meditation on Chile)France's secret delightZonal Marking: Hold-up play crucial to Slovakia's victoryThe English press "cranks up the war machine"Get the latest from TNR. Sign up for the newsletter.Tim Vickery: Paraguay ready to achieve moreGabriele Marcotti: Blame rests with Lippi