The plainly intolerable violations of professional behavior exhibited by General Stanley McChrystal in the Rolling Stone article surely justified his firing. Any officer in a position of responsibility who permits a culture of arrogance and contempt for civilian leadership to develop, instead of crushing both at their first appearance, surrenders his or her legitimacy as a commander of American armed forces. This was hardly a trivial gaffe or some error in judgment. Even officers who vote keep such things strictly private, lest the profession become self-consciously partisan, forfeiting the trust of the political leadership and the confidence of the American people, and thereby undermining civilian control. The tragedy in General McChrystal’s case is the stain on a heroic, historic career, not to speak of the loss of his continued service to the country.

But the president handled this challenge to his office and authority almost perfectly. He acted with dispatch but methodically, consulting his advisers and somehow absorbing the din around him. He recognized the central issue: the threat to civilian control of the military inherent in the contempt that apparently pervaded McChrystal’s entourage and, one must conclude, the general himself. The impossibility of his continuing, given the trust required between a president and his senior field commander, with the uncertainties and high stakes inherent in war, was plain for all to see. That the general needed to be relieved was widely understood in the armed forces. Mr. Obama extended to McChrystal the courtesy of a private meeting before announcing the decision, and properly honored him–graciously and convincingly–in a model statement of regret for his relief and praise for a distinguished career. The whole episode ought to be a case study in professionalism and civil-military relations, and the president’s speech required reading.

Putting David Petraeus in charge further instilled confidence. Expert in this kind of conflict, a gifted and charismatic commander widely respected at home and abroad, up to date on the war and Afghan and Pakistani politics, and as sophisticated in civil-military relations as any American flag officer, Petraeus minimizes the disruption inherent in an abrupt change of command. He can defend the president’s policy and strategy in front of Congress better than any other general. He and the president have nurtured a mutual trust over the last eighteen months, and no senior officer could advise the president with greater credibility and experience.

The one error the president committed was to perpetuate the myth of a senior officer resigning. There is no such tradition and virtually no precedent for it in the American armed forces. Obama sacked the general. To pretend otherwise might function as a useful fig leaf. But officers who resign abandon their troops, or worse the American people. In most every instance they are expressing, however silently, disagreements over a policy or a decision when such matters are not their responsibility, or within their authority to dispute once their civilian superiors have decided them. The higher in rank and responsibility, the more such an act erodes civilian control. The very idea of resignation hobbles the trust politicians must place in their military subordinates, encouraging the selection of pliant officers who will never make waves.