What made watching Patterson somehow sweeter was the complete lack of respect he got from the national sports media. Between the team’s free-fall and his own dodgy history, Patterson’s performances were invariably relegated to the final five or ten minutes of “SportsCenter.” (You can ask my wife, whom I forced to sit through the highlights.) There was a special satisfaction you took imagining opponents ask themselves how they got blanked by a guy they’d never heard of.

There’s an old joke that says attendance runs into the millions at games where famous milestones are reached—because of all the fans who retrospectively put themselves in the stands to see Roger Maris’s 61st homerun or Nolan Ryan’s 5,000th strikeout. By this logic, I’m guessing the number of fans who‘d recall being in RFK on August 4, 2005, would be substantially less than the official tally of 35,422. But even if only a handful of us remember, it was arguably the most impressive performance of any pitcher that season, and certainly the most impressive in Nats history, even four games into Strasburg’s career. Patterson’s line: Nine innings, four hits, no walks, 13 strikeouts. When it was over, Patterson, who was prone to reflecting on the childhood he’d lost while devoting himself to pitching, poignantly told The Washington Post, “It's the first time in my career I've been happy.” Less than a year later he was back on the operating table. He never regained his form and was out of baseball by 2009.

Other than its novelistic quality, which fits nicely into the tradition that brought us Bull Durham and Bang the Drum Slowly, what makes Patterson’s story more of a baseball story than Strasburg’s? Notwithstanding all the recent soccer philosophizing, baseball has always been the pro sport that most closely approximates off-the-field reality: Even the best hitters fail about seven times out of ten; the time in between chances is accompanied by lots of boredom. But pitching is probably more “realistic” than any other position. As a pitcher, you don’t arrive from the womb fully-formed, unlike, say, a standout perimeter player in basketball these days. (Witness 19-year-old point-guard John Wall, whom the Washington Wizards legitimately expect to revive their franchise in a year or two.) Even the best pitchers generally need years to polish their game in the minors, and adjust to the physical and mental rigors of professional ball. Then they have to learn it all over again once they face big-league hitting.

Pitching may be the way to make a living in sports that’s least dependent on pure athleticism, as location, sequencing, concentration, and finesse typically trump pure power. There’s a certain cruelty that follows as a result: As in life, you may be well into your prime—or even past it—by the time you have the skills to realize your potential.

Don’t get me wrong: As a Nats booster, I’m beyond delighted to have a thoroughbred to root for. And as a long-suffering Washington sports fan, I’m painfully aware that even the guys who seem indestructible one minute can be broken the next (which is why it’s insane to offer them a $125 million contract). For that matter, I know Strasburg’s own path to the majors wasn’t all peaches and cream. (Actually, very little cream: He was so fat and out of shape as a college freshman that the team’s strength coach suggested he take up another pastime.) But there’s something disconcertingly inorganic about the way Strasburg just showed up at spring training and immediately turned heads across America—like the franchise had gotten a boob job or something.

So I’ll enjoy seeing Strasburg strut his stuff every five days, and I’ll cheer as loudly as the next guy when he runs the count to two strikes. But, whenever I see him pitch, something inside me still pines for John Patterson. Deep down, I guess I prefer my fake breasts where they belong—in an NBA arena.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor of The New Republic.

