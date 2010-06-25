A couple points here. First, thinking more about this, I think the Post has simply made a category error. The paper has a category of news reporters who keep opinion out of their stories. It also has a category of opinion writers who write op-ed columns. It has created a new, third category, bloggers, and it's not clear where they fit. I see Ezra Klein as an opinion writer who does some reporting, and Weigel as a reporter who does some opinionated writing. Holding him to the standards of a straight news reporter seems wrong here. It's as if the Post believes that because Weigel reports, he can't also have opinions -- it's okay to have opinions without reporting, but once you begin reporting then you can no longer have opinions.

Second, Weigel does have a strong reputation on the right for the fairness of his work. Here's National Review's John Miller:

I was startled to read some of what Dave Weigel had written on that listserv—I had taken him to be a left-of-center libertarian, not a cheerleader for Democrats. That's because I knew him primarily from his work. Granted, I'm no expert on his Washington Post blog. I turned to it from time to time, not daily. Yet I found it basically reliable and professional. Perhaps others had different impressions; this was mine. More than anything, his private writings seemed out of character and unrepresentative of his public work.

I had a single direct experience with Weigel. Earlier this year, he interviewed me on one of conservatism's niche subjects and the result was a thoughtful and well-reported piece. There was no bias or unfairness or snarkiness. It was the work of a reporter doing his job.

And here is the American Spectator's Phillip Klein: