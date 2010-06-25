This is not my title. It's one that Ronald Radosh, a scrupulous and brave historian of the political culture of modern American history, has put on his Wall Street Journal essay about Oliver Stone's new venture in trashing our own past by ritual adoration of the iconic tyrants who bring unbelievable suffering to their subjects. The documentary--well, it's not really a documentary--is called "South of the Border," and its co-author, Tariq Ali, a Pakistani writer of agit-prop whom fools call a scholar, admits basically that it is propaganda. Take a look at the Times' last comment on Stone by Larry Rohter: nervously fair, a bit too nervous, but critical treatment of the film-maker. The Times has an index of everything it has written about him. If, like me, you are a bit masochistic begin to read through some of the articles going back a fill quarter of a century.

Actually, I disagree with Radosh at the end of his review where he recommends not seeing this movie. I don't know whether I'm going to take my counsel. But I do believe that, without seeing Stone's kind of trash, we will never be able to grasp the dumb weight of ideas that now go for progressive thought in America.

The fact is, though, that Radosh has experienced American history on the intensity of its extremes. He grew up with the Communist Party as his parents, more or less, and went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, some of whose faculty were of the red persuasion. But, genetically or by dint of character, he was an independent soul. I've known him for almost 40 years. I saw, after the intoxication of "solidarity," a man struggling in loneliness for the truth about communism, first, and then for a reasonable view of his country and the world.

That is where he is now, although he sometimes flirts with the right but never adopts its meshugas. He is the author of Commies: A Journey Through the Old Left, the New Left, and the Leftover Left, history and autobiography bonded together.