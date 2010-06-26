Some of my earliest memories are of international football matches, between England and Germany among others, like the game this Sunday afternoon. I can’t honestly claim to have seen the famous England 6-3 defeat at the hands of Hungary in 1953, or even to have been more than vaguely aware of it. Much later, my friend A.J. Ayer told me that he had been taken to the game by Arthur Koestler, still enough of a Hungarian to gloat over his native country’s victory.

In the following year came the “Miracle of Berne” when those same magical Magyars lost the World Cup final to West Germany. It was miraculous for the Germans, that is. Very few of them had television then, but millions heard the radio commentary, Herbert Zimmermann’s ecstatic cry at the end, “Aus! Aus! Aus! Das Spiel ist aus! Deutschland ist Weltmeister!” made famous again by the climactic (and, for the heroine, fatal) scene of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s movie, The Marriage of Maria Braun.

No one needed the political implications of that explained, and the Cup really did a great deal to restore national morale by giving the Germans something to be proud of. Not that we English look back with much pride to a “friendly” in Berlin 16 years earlier. England beat Germany 6-3 in 1938, the score less memorable than the fact that the England team, on the instructions of our Football Association, lifted their arms in the Deutscher Gruß, or Nazi salute, a “friendly” gesture too far.

Months after the Berne match—and now we enter territory which really is within my living memory—England beat West Germany 3-1 at Wembley, and never mind that it was pretty much a German reserve team. It was the same score when they met again in May 1956, this time in Berlin (and in the 1936 Olympic stadium of unhappy memory). One of the goals was scored for England by the wonderful boy Duncan Edwards; less than two years later his life ended in Germany, with the tragic air crash at Munich which killed half of the young Manchester United team.