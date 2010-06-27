My colleague on ‘Entanglements,’ Adam Kirsch, posted a perceptive column a few days ago that asked both why we are—as we seem to have been since at least the advent of the middle-class newspaper-reading public in eighteenth-century London, Edinburgh, and Amsterdam—so passionately interested in the affairs of “leaders and nations we don’t know, never will see, and certainly have no power over,” and whether this avidity for consuming news actually brings us closer to reality or instead makes it harder to “see things as they actually are?”

It’s an excellent question, whether or not one agrees (I do not) that the Guardian story Kirsch cites as a prime recent example of this phenomenon—it revealed utterly fruitless 30-year-old diplomatic conversations between Israel and apartheid South Africa about possible sharing of Israeli nuclear technology—was as non-newsworthy as he claims. Rightly, I think, Kirsch associates this interest both with the sense that no matter where we live our fates are interconnected, and that it is simply human nature to move from knowing something to choosing sides.

Kirsch argues that this can be a very good thing. As someone who has become a vertebral anti-interventionist, I cannot agree. I am far more sympathetic to Kirsch’s emphasis on the ever-present possibility of our being wrong in our understanding. But is this view, though true as far as it goes, finally not still too benign? My own view is that Baudelaire was in fact closer to the mark when he wrote that, “Any newspaper, from the first line to the last, is nothing but a web of horrors. I cannot understand how an innocent hand can touch a newspaper without convulsing in disgust.” The reason we do not share Baudelaire’s horror is that what the consumer of news is getting is not reality but that simulacrum of reality: spectacle. Guy Debord, call your office.

This is a global problem, and while, as Kirsch notes, it does indeed date back two centuries to the Spectator of Joseph Addison and Richard Steele, in our time it has taken on some new attributes—above all, the general sense that the opinions of individuals who have no background or expertise to speak of in a particular question are just as worthy of respect as those who actually have some competence in the matter. On both the right and the left, this intellectual and moral populism is so commonplace as to have become an article of faith. Put it down to the failure of experts to deliver. Whether it was, at least for liberals of a certain generation, a Robert McNamara or a McGeorge Bundy during Vietnam—‘The Best and the Brightest,’ and all that—or, on the right, a justified contempt for the social engineers of the welfare state, who on balance seem to have done more harm than good, it is hard to escape the conclusion that, in half a century, we have moved from the cult of the expert to the cult of the amateur.