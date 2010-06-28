Sorry for the bad pun. But it's 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Turkish political culture is now in tatters. Or, rather, its sensible political culture is in tatters. But the sensible Kemalists were no longer so sensible. They were corrupt, they were very authoritarian, they exported what some of them explicitly called their "surplus population" to Europe. These were mostly Kurds with Turkish passports. Now, some of them are called "Germans." But the reality is that many of them are internal Kurdish exiles. This is not a stable situation.

The Ankara government now affects an Islamist disposition towards the West and the rest of the world. This means it has to lie about terror, about the organic relationship between the regime and the Turkish brigands on the Mediterranean and about the sudden discovery of Palestinian aspirations about which hitherto it didn't care a fig.

The Israelis were also taken in by Erdogan's flimflam about Turkey's alliance with Israel. It is over.