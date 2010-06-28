Regular readers of the Avenue have seen this blog more than once make the case for a national infrastructure policy, focused on strategic investments that boost our competitiveness in a global economy. We recognize that repetition doesn’t necessarily make the national infrastructure debate seem any less wonkish or abstract. But it’s playing out now in Michigan, where the state legislature is in the final throes of debating whether to build a modernized bridge connector between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

The Detroit metro is part of the largest bi-national trading corridor on earth, linking the U.S. and Canadian auto industries and other sectors with highly integrated, transport-dependent “just-in-time” supply chains. Thirty-five U.S. states count Canada as their largest export market, including every Great Lakes state.

More than a quarter of U.S.-Canadian trade flows through one single chokepoint: the Ambassador Bridge, built in 1929 to connect Detroit with Windsor. This is the largest exchange point--and commerce bottleneck--on the planet.

Recognizing the need for a new, better crossing, the U.S. and Canada, along with Michigan and Ontario, created the DRIC (Detroit River International Crossing) as part of a highly integrated multi-modal transportation plan, and a long overdue 21st Century overhaul, of this key crossing. The DRIC would yield long-run economic benefits by facilitating more trade and commerce through the region, and between our nations. It would be a particular boon for Detroit. If that battered metro is to be a serious force, rather than a bypassed backwater, in the global economy, it needs functional, efficient infrastructure at its international intersections.