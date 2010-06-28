Time for a very short, very big picture look at the American political scene. There have been three major trends in American politics over the last year and a half:

1. A legislative session filled with historic progressive reforms.

2. An economic crisis that has overwhelmed the political willpower to fight it, and the rising risk (described in Paul Krugman's column today) of either very high lingering unemployment or a double-dip recession.

3. A Republican Party that has sharply accelerated its rightward swerve of the last three decades.