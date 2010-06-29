Best of the Web, AM EditionBy The New Republic StaffJune 29, 2010Peter Singer: why is it okay for footballers to cheat?Video replay technology confirms that England are rubbish at footballZonal Marking: Dunga wins tactical contest of the tournamentMarcotti: Annan the key for GhanaPaul the Octopus picks Germany againJuan Mata makes Raul Albiol look like a foolGet the latest from TNR. Sign up for the newsletter.Jonathan Wilson: use instant replay, but not at the expense of flowMartin Samuel: England remain full of excuses