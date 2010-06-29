Does the world really need another blog on politics and policy? There was a time when that question made sense. A year and a half ago, when I started a blog about health care reform, I distinctly remember thinking it would be a nice little diversion from my longer articles—a way to keep in touch with readers and, once in a while, to amplify a point I couldn’t make within the confines of the print magazine. I turned out to be very wrong. The blog became the focus of my work—the place where I reported and analyzed the news, in real time.

For better and for worse, that’s pretty much the direction journalism is going these days. And while blogging will never substitute for longer writing—I, for one, have no intention of giving up the latter—I’ve come to appreciate that blogging is not an alternative to journalism. It is journalism, only faster and with more room for experimentation. Or, at least, it can be.

With "Citizen Cohn," I hope to produce something along those lines. The primary focus will be domestic policy and politics, with a small bit of intellectual wandering and, perhaps, a little crusading, as well. Health care, the subject I’ve covered most intensely over the last decade, will figure prominently in my writing. But you can expect to read items on a great many other subjects, as well—from the future of unions and the politics of family to the state of journalism and, yes, the Boston Red Sox. It's a lot of ground to cover but, fortunately, I'll have help. My colleagues Seyward Darby and Alex Hart will help with the management and research, while contributing their own writing; members of the TNR family will be chiming in regularly.

Blogs tend to evolve naturally, but unpredictably, so I don't want to get overly specific about the kinds of material you will be reading here. But one thing you probably won’t see as much here is pure, unadulterated argument—particularly with other bloggers. That’s not because I lack opinions. And it’s not because argument among bloggers has no value. But, let's face it, there’s no lack of smart left-of-center commentary right now. And here at TNR, Jonathan Chait does that with more wit and skill than I ever could muster. (Besides, the last thing our readers need is one more reason to confuse the two of us.)