As if there weren’t enough transatlantic rifts already, from the Middle East to the environment, another has opened over economic policy. European governments are still reeling from the dégringolade of late 2008 and now the crisis which began in Greece and nearly brought the Euro to its knees.

In response, they have chosen the traditional path of financial probity, attempting a painful cure for enormous government debts by raising taxes and, still more, cutting public spending on a scale that hasn’t been seen in generations, to the horror of Paul Krugman, the Princeton economist, and President Obama. His administration is converted to the Keynesian view that recession should be answered by reflation rather than the “hard-money and balanced-budget orthodoxy,” in Krugman’s words, which might turn recession into depression. At the G8 and G20 summits, the Americans chided their European friends, but to little effect.

This raises a question too rarely addressed. It’s not whether neo-Keynesians are right or whether the Europeans are, having borrowed “from the collected speeches of Herbert Hoover” (Krugman again). Can there be any “right or wrong” at all in these matters? Is economics in any sense a science?

As Barry Gewen has noted, David Cameron, Britain's new Conservative prime minister, has said that he will reduce the deficit “in a way that strengthens and unites the country.” That kind of caring, sharing, one-nation language helps explain why the Tories are the most long-lived and successful political party in Europe, but it doesn’t alter the fact that British government departments are being told to cut their spending by 25 percent, which might startle Rand Paul.