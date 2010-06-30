Bonderer and Edwards hit it off. Through the end of 2009, Edwards would travel three more times to El Salvador and work in a slum on the outskirts of San Salvador. While pouring concrete and hammering nails, Edwards seemed to forget his troubles back home. He never once spoke about Hunter or the paternity scandal. Last December, Edwards confided in Bonderer. “What would be my strategy if all this went away?” Edwards asked. “He pretty much knows he couldn’t be a trial lawyer,” Bonderer told me. “He couldn’t play to a jury. He couldn’t run for office again, although he never rules out anything. He said to me, ‘Mike, I want to help the poor.’ I said, ‘Then you need a plan.’ The truth is he wants to help people. He doesn’t want his legacy to be he had a toot with this gal from nowhere and that’s the sum of his life.”

Even in El Salvador, Edwards didn’t completely shirk publicity. In December 2009, he talked glowingly about his career to a group of UCLA students who were on a volunteer trip to the country. “I’ve met presidents, premiers, leaders all over the world,” he tells the students in a little-seen YouTube video. “I’ve done it all, being on an aircraft carrier, you name it, I’ve done it.”

And, even after conceding in January 2010 that he had fathered a child with Hunter, he still did not shun the spotlight. The very day after he released a statement admitting paternity, Edwards was on a private plane to Haiti with Sean Penn and a celebrity delegation. “When I was with him in Haiti, no one was interested in John Edwards as a bad boy,” Bonderer says. Bonderer told me he didn’t even know about the paternity scandal, and Edwards never mentioned the turmoil breaking back home.

Once on the ground, Edwards acted like a politician still in command. He argued with military officials at the Port-au-Prince airport in order to get a group of critically wounded children onto a medical flight to Florida. At first, the military balked at his request. “If you saw him working the military, you couldn’t imagine a guy like that being in that much shit,” Bonderer told me. The officials relented and transported the children to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale. “It was all Hollywood. He had two colonels working on it, he had young officers working on it. I’d never seen anything like it. It was nuts.”

Initially, Elizabeth was supportive of John’s volunteer work. She approved of his first trips to El Salvador. “They were talking all the time,” Bonderer told me. But later, when Edwards headed to Haiti—around the time the couple’s separation was announced—Elizabeth became upset that Edwards continued to pop up in public as scandal swirled around him. She e-mailed Bonderer and vented about Edwards drawing more attention to himself. “She wanted him hunkered down somewhere with his mouth shut,” Bonderer says.

A few months after returning from Haiti, Edwards showed up for a glass of wine at a friend’s house in Chapel Hill. The group included Edwards’s onetime close friend Gus Gusler, a lawyer for Hootie and the Blowfish who had gone to college with Edwards and been an early backer. Gusler had a particularly personal falling-out with Edwards during the campaign and was still angry at him for lying about the Hunter affair. According to one person familiar with the exchange, Edwards’s performance that night did little to patch things up. Gusler sat silently as Edwards “talked about himself for an hour and a half.” Edwards regaled the group with tales from his trip to Haiti, talked about his newfound bachelorhood, and joked about how young women flirt with him when he’s out at restaurants.

One of the realities of Edwards’s post-campaign life is that the ongoing federal investigation makes it nearly impossible for him to work. Edwards doesn’t have an office or a staff, one person close to him says. These days, he tends to his legal problems and little else—besides caring for his two young children. Edwards’s inner circle consists of a lead lawyer and a spokesperson. Beyond this limited group, Edwards has not spoken with political advisers from the 2008 campaign for more than a year, and many of his longtime friends haven’t heard from him in months. “I am really just completely out of touch with John,” says Wade Byrd, a prominent North Carolina trial lawyer and Edwards friend. On Christmas morning last year, Byrd called Edwards because it had been so long since they’d talked. “He seemed fine,” Byrd told me. “But, you know, John was always good at putting the best spin on things.”

