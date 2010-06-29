I have no quibble with that final point. The other two seem debatable, perhaps even rather problematic.

Sure, managers at club level have, in general, a limited impact. Or, to put it another way, money counts for more than any managerial brilliance. Kuper & Szymanski estimate that managers are responsible for something like 7% of the difference in results. Broadly speaking, this is reasonable even if it downplays how vital 7% may be when it comes to reasonably evenly matched and plutocratic clubs.

On the international level, however, managers clearly make more of a difference and not just because they can't buy new players. Culture, intelligence, temperament, organisation, motivation: all these things matter. Scotland are, alas and unfairly, no great shakes but we're not quite the disorganised rabble we were when Berti Vogts was in charge. Elsewhere, look at the job Otto Rehhagel has done with Greece or Guus Hiddinck or Bora Milutinovic (damn you Costa Rica!) with so many sides. Here too, admittedly, one may suggest that the poorer the players the more important the manager.

But that doesn't quite explain the England problem. And this first point—that England do about as well as should be expected—is, I think, flimsy.

Even allowing for the fact that England didn't compete in the first three World Cups, a return of two semi-final appearances since 1950 is poor and shabby stuff indeed. Only Spain, among those we think of as major powers, has a worse record. Put another way, England have only once reached the last four outside England. That's pathetic.