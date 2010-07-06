Morning-After Drill

Despite all the warning signs, Salazar never addressed this dynamic, likely for a couple of reasons. For one, the entire Interior Department was in disarray after the Bush years—not just MMS. In the Fish and Wildlife Service, for instance, political appointees had been tampering with scientific findings over endangered species. “There were so many fires to put out, and so many systemic problems following the damage done by [Bush appointees],” says one congressional aide. “They were on the losing end of a court case involving tens of billions of dollars in missing oil royalties, and they were getting pressure on guns and on endangered species. Every Interior agency needed attention.”

What’s more, revamping the culture at MMS would have taken years, and the administration didn’t have that kind of time. Thanks to Obama’s commitment to “energy independence,” Interior was focused on approving permits in a timely manner. In Salazar’s first year, Interior opened up a record 53 million new offshore acres for drilling. (Salazar applied the same urgency to renewableenergy projects, too, directing MMS to push through a long-delayed offshore wind project near Cape Cod.)

Meanwhile, the White House was working on a broader proposal to open up the Arctic, the Southeastern Seaboard, and new areas of the Gulf for drilling. This policy was based on a five-year plan hastily devised and published in the last days of the Bush administration. Some outlets reported that Salazar and Obama had scuttled the Bush plan, but, in fact, they merely opened it for public comment and, in the end, adopted most of it. White House officials have insisted that the offshore drilling policy was carefully evaluated on the merits, but there’s ample evidence that political considerations loomed large. The Interior Department, for instance, brushed aside concerns from experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that the plan should be delayed until a full interagency study of ocean zoning could be completed later in the year. By then, the drilling proposal would emerge too late to influence the congressional climate debate. “If they had gone to the Senate and said, well, we’re scrapping the [Bush] plan entirely, and we’ll get back to you when we have something new—that wouldn’t have ended well for climate,” says one Senate aide.

All of that may explain why Salazar was so slow to overhaul MMS. Gulf drilling projects continued to get categorical exclusions. And Salazar kept John Goll, the regional manager for the dysfunctional Alaska office, in place. (After The New York Times revealed that the Alaska office had been systematically suppressing scientific reports, Goll sent out an e-mail to the agency apologizing—but only for having served a cake at an office party with “Drill, Baby, Drill” written in frosting.) Nor did the Interior Department set new policies to protect its own scientists’ findings, even though Salazar had the ability to do so. (The White House was tardy on this front, too: The Office of Science and Technology Policy had promised to draw up scientific-integrity recommendations by July 2009, but they have yet to materialize.)

Unfortunately, all that haste helped precipitate the Deepwater Horizon accident. As we now know, BP’s 582-page spill-response plan for its Gulf of Mexico operations, submitted in 2009, was rife with errors. (It mentioned, among other things, steps to protect walruses, which live nowhere near the Gulf.) Yet no one with expertise appears to have reviewed it, and BP was granted a categorical exclusion that same year. When the platform blew up and oil started spewing into the Gulf, these regulatory lapses all reeked of ineptitude. But they were partly the result of an administration rushing to expand drilling before it had time to fix the structural problems at Interior.

As a final irony, the drilling push turned out to be of little help in the congressional climate debate. “That’s the sad part of this story,” says Grumet. “It got very little traction in the climate front.” None of the pro-drilling Republican senators whom the administration had hoped to win over changed their minds about voting for a carbon cap. Lindsey Graham eventually pulled out of talks, and it’s uncertain whether any robust climate measure can pass the Senate this year.

A major ecological catastrophe has a way of focusing the mind. In the weeks after the BP blowout, Salazar ditched his cowboy hat and pledged a number of genuinely significant selereforms to the Interior Department. The head of MMS, Elizabeth Birnbaum, was pushed out (though Birnbaum’s supporters say she was always quite reformminded and was never given a mandate to make sweeping changes). And Salazar proposed to split MMS into three pieces, so that the division dealing with environmental analysis isn’t lumped in with the one that handles leasing.

Even so, some experts think the regulatory failures laid bare by the Gulf spill are so fundamental that they’ll require far more extensive fixes—including, potentially, an overhaul of the underlying environmental rules. “I don’t know of any project that’s ever been stopped by nepa [the National Environmental Protection Act],” says Rick Steiner, a University of Alaska marine specialist who helped lead the response to the Exxon Valdez spill. “Companies always find a way to subvert concerns, understate risks, overstate benefits, make it look like environmental concerns are being addressed, even if they’re not. It’s a forty-year-old law, and that may be something we have to look at.” But that would take time and could put a crimp on further drilling—a dicey political proposition. When the administration issued a six-month moratorium on new deepwater drilling in the Gulf, coastal senators like Mary Landrieu and David Vitter raised a furor about lost jobs. (In late June, a federal judge struck down the moratorium.)

And yet, so long as the country charges ahead with drilling, a repeat of the Gulf fiasco is entirely possible. In the aftermath of the spill, the administration has focused on putting a temporary hold on 33 new deepwater-drilling endeavors, while hundreds of existing projects continue to go forward—even though many of them received the same thin scrutiny that Deepwater Horizon did. (In the Beaufort Sea, for instance, BP is still forging ahead with a controversial plan to construct an artificial island and drill miles below the water for crude, although Salazar recently ordered a fresh review of the undertaking.) And, while the administration clearly recognizes the need to proceed more cautiously, its grand drilling plan remains intact. Salazar has been careful to reassure the “drill, baby, drill” crowd that any proposed moratorium will only amount to a “pause” on new production. Even after the worst oil spill in U.S. history, the politics of drilling remain as difficult for Obama to navigate as ever.

Bradford Plumer is an assistant editor of The New Republic.

