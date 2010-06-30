America’s toxic agricultural capital.

The tiny farmworker outcropping of Kettleman City is located in California’s Central Valley, a 400-mile-long swath of some of the world’s most productive agricultural land. The town of about 1,500 is bordered on three sides by crops, including almond trees and tomato plants, that extend for 20 miles. Populated mostly by Mexican immigrants and lacking sidewalks and gutters, Kettleman City is a poor place that usually doesn’t draw attention. Earlier this year, however, the town made national headlines after residents reported that at least eleven local babies had recently been born with severe defects, including Down syndrome, missing brain parts, and cleft lips and palates. One was stillborn. Three died in infancy.

The birth defect cluster could be a statistical quirk, but it is much more likely that environmental factors are to blame. Many residents believe a toxic-waste dump three and a half miles from town has poisoned the air, soil, or water. Other possible culprits include air pollutants emitted by the 400 diesel trucks that deliver waste to the dump each day or the pesticides to which the town’s farmworkers are routinely exposed. The pervasive uncertainty about what caused the defects has kept some women in the town from considering pregnancy.

The crisis in Kettleman City is just one example of the consequences that the Central Valley faces as industrial farming swallows the region’s resources and contaminates its environment. Once called “the richest agricultural region in the history of the world,” the valley, which is home to the nation’s top four counties in agricultural sales, produces more food than any single U.S. state. It grows some 250 crops, including virtually all of the nation’s almonds, olives, pistachios, and walnuts, and it is the country’s leading producer of cotton, lettuce, tomatoes, and dozens of other commodities. But it is also where California leaves its detritus: Most of the state’s feed lots, manure lagoons, and hazardous-waste dumps are located there. This willful pollution, compounded by destructive farming practices and climate change, has led to water scarcity, soil contamination, and, in some cases, diminishing crop yields.

What’s more, many of the valley’s residents, particularly the poorest ones, like those in Kettleman City, experience un usually high rates of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and pesticide poisoning. Both air and water quality in parts of the San Joaquin Valley, the region’s southern half, are considered among the worst of any place in the country; more than one in five children there has asthma. And the health problems aren’t just regional: Outbreaks of diseases in other parts of the country have been traced back to food from the Central Valley.