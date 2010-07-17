the sun.

A generation goes and a generation comes, but the earth

endures forever.

The sun rises and the sun sets, and to its place it glides,

there it rises.

It goes to the south and swings round to the north, round and

round goes the wind, and on its rounds the wind returns.

All the rivers go to the sea, and the sea is not full.

To the place that the rivers go, there they return to go.

All things are weary. A man cannot speak. The eye is not