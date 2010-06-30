I’ve known Richard Cohen, the well-known and deservedly well-placed Washington Post columnist, for years. We’re certainly not close, and there has been a low-key ideological (and psychological) distance between us for years. I think some of his writings on the Palestinians are—let me be gentle—frightfully soft. I would guess that he probably thinks that some of my writings on the Palestinians are frightfully ferocious.

But he is no enemy of Israel. In fact, however critical (and he is critical), he is hardly an antagonist of the Jewish state.

I suspect that he has seen something very pernicious in the hysteria over the Turkish flotilla, a hysteria that is without measure or balance. In it there is a fascistic strain that actually goes back to the pre-Nazi period ... and survived into the Arafat era and our own.

The intellectual ancestry of Palestinian nationalism is an ugly one. And ancestry usually goes on to be history ... for a very long time. Cohen alludes to a new book by Paul Berman, The Flight of the Intellectuals, (dedicated to me and to Leon Wieseltier) which argues Palestinianism’s Fascist family tree. It keeps many Palestinians of today very much in line. And then there are the Palestinians of hope, Salam Fayad, the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, whose real fight is against his own hard right (or is it hard left?).