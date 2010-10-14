The Four Tops

Judicial activism of the Black-Douglas type often seemed to be little more than judicial legislation. Black and Douglas struck down statutes that offended their liberal commitments, opening them up to the charge that they were no more principled than the Lochner justices. This criticism was accurate as applied to Douglas, who was cynical about constitutional adjudication. Black, by contrast, tried hard to justify his decisions on the basis of constitutional norms. But his ideas never gelled: sometimes he argued that the constitution should be interpreted as the founders intended it to be understood, and at other times he argued that the Constitution should be interpreted in a literal fashion.

The four justices disagreed in important cases. Frankfurter and Jackson voted to uphold the conviction of Eugene Dennis for espousing communist teachings; but Black and Douglas voted to reverse on First Amendment grounds. In another set of cases, Black and Douglas argued that the Bill of Rights applied to the states even though they had previously been interpreted to apply only to the federal government; but Frankfurter disagreed. Black’s and Douglas’s view (mostly) prevailed, allowing the Supreme Court to reform the racist criminal justice systems of the southern states. (To be sure, the four justices did not always disagree: their most famous moment of unity was Brown v. Board of Education, which struck down segregation in schools.)

The reputations of the Scorpions have changed with the times. Liberal law professors and legal historians celebrated Black and Douglas for anticipating, and then participating in, an era of liberal judicial activism that began in 1953 when Earl Warren became the chief justice of the Supreme Court, and ended in the early 1970s. Whatever the merits of judicial restraint, Frankfurter and Jackson were on the wrong side of history with respect to the two big postwar issues—McCarthyism and race. Indeed, the philosophy of judicial restraint was appropriated by beleaguered conservatives who hoped to stem the tide of liberal activism. In recent years, however, the conservative activism of the Rehnquist and Roberts courts has awakened law professors to the virtues of judicial restraint. Suddenly, Frankfurter and Jackson seem less objectionable. Frankfurter showed real self-discipline when so many justices seem merely to vote their policy preferences.

Jackson is admired for his candor and eloquence. Black’s originalism lost favor when it was hitched to the horse and buggy of conservative jurisprudence, and his textual literalism is incoherent. But he did appear to take his judicial role seriously. Douglas did not, which rankles even those law professors who admire the liberal outcomes of his decisions in cases involving privacy and the environment.

Our view of these men is also a reflection of their unappealing personalities. Frankfurter was a schemer and a windbag, Jackson was remote and friendless, Douglas was mean-spirited and egocentric, and Black, who had joined the Klan to get ahead in Alabama politics and then quickly exited it, had a vindictive streak. Feldman relates the tedious details of their paltry feuds and personal foibles with inexplicable relish.

He is also fascinated with the question of why four men who resembled each other in many ways should later come to embody distinctive judicial philosophies. His speculations are sometimes plausible, sometimes not, but in general add little that is new to longstanding debates.

Frankfurter and Jackson worried about social conflict; they were more conservative than Black and Douglas even though they supported the New Deal—a big tent if there ever was one—and otherwise had a liberal outlook for the time. Political scientists like to argue that judicial decisions simply reflect the policy preferences of judges, and nothing in Feldman’s book casts doubt on this wisdom. Black turned out to be the most influential justice of the era because he was lucky enough to have four or more colleagues whose political preferences frequently coincided with his. Douglas, farther to the left, often wrote alone.

The men had different backgrounds, but their backgrounds shed only a little light on their judicial philosophies. Law was central to Frankfurter’s identity—he was a law professor—and Jackson was an experienced trial lawyer, while Black was a politician, and Douglas a kind of politician-technocrat. So one might think that Black and Douglas would have been more willing to flout legal precedent to advance a political agenda than Frankfurter and Jackson. This was true about Douglas, but Black did take legal argument seriously. Meanwhile, Frankfurter sought to downgrade the role of the supreme court, and Jackson’s approach was pragmatic rather than legalistic.

Feldman does not pursue these lines of inquiry vigorously. He prefers to expound on the legacy of the justices. But inconsistencies in his discussion betray a confusion about the nature of judicial greatness. In some places Feldman criticizes the justices for failing to advance liberal political goals (great=liberal); in other places he criticizes them for making up the law to suit their political preferences (great=impartial). Feldman is hardly alone in this respect: this is a central failing of constitutional law scholarship. All that is clear is that the justices’ disagreements shaped constitutional debate for decades (thanks in part to a cadre of worshipful judicial clerks who later became professors). Whether for good or for ill, is hard to say.

For a general audience, Feldman’s book might provide a useful introduction to some of the main currents of constitutional thought. The historical background and the biographical detail bring to life ideas which have been sucked dry by the endless debate over the roles of the constitution and the Supreme Court in American life. Feldman is a competent and clear if not always fluent writer, with an occasional penchant for bloviation (“To interpret the Constitution by one’s own best lights is to be an American”). The gratuitous celebratory tone of a book that dwells on the flaws of its subjects detracts from its persuasive force. Feldman is too good an academic to write hagiographies, but his best instincts sometimes fail him.

Eric A. Posner is a professor at the University of Chicago Law School.