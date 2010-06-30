The new Congressional Budget Office report on the government's fiscal outlook is getting a lot of attention. And rightly so. But the more interesting news from the CBO today may be something its director, Douglas Elmendorf, said in testimony to the bipartisan fiscal commission.

Elmendorf came before the commission to describe the country's fiscal situation, which he sees as bleak. As he has before, he argued that deficits and debt would likely grow without some combination of new tax increases or spending cuts.

But he did not say this situation calls for austerity now, as many politicians--and, indeed, many Americans--are urging. On the contrary, here is what Elmendorf said in his prepared powerpoint slides: