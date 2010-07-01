The Unbearable Weight of World Cup History

Yet Europe has hailed six different winners (and ten finalists) in the last six tournaments since 1988, while the World Cup has honored just seven champions and eleven finalists in its whole 80 year history. The last ten World Cups have been won by Brazil (three), Germany, Italy and Argentina (two each), plus only France as hosts. Those five sides have monopolized the final line-up too. Since 1970, only Holland's unfortunate footballing aristocrats have made the final without being previous champions or hosts.

In other words, the European tournament could hardly be more open. Two of Europe's four World Cup winners (England and Italy) were not even among the six nations to triumph since 1988. There have been European champions playing the best international football on the planet, like Platini's France, Gullit's Holland and perhaps the 2008 Spanish champions too. Yet the victories of Denmark, who had not qualified in 1992 but got a late call to make up the numbers as Yugoslavia imploded, and Greece grinding their way to victory in 2004 shows how just about any team, which can make the knock-out stages and perhaps find it has decent organization and an in-form striker, has a chance of winning the three or four games of cup football, and entering the pantheon of footballing immortals.

The World Cup, in contrast, is entirely different: a defiantly closed shop. Yet there is a broadly similar phenomenon of lucky and mediocre winners mixed in with greatness. It is only that, this time, only teams with the requisite history need apply. Think Paulo Rossi's Italy in 1982, lucky to still be alive after three draws in the group stage; how Italy and France emerged surprisingly from the pack in 2006, or how the extremely open tournament of 2002, with no obvious or particularly deserving champion, resulted in a final between a solid enough Brazil and a truly mediocre Germany, oddly the first ever World Cup finals meeting of the tournament's perpetually consistent contenders.

(Oddly enough, there has been a strikingly wide spread of World Cup semi-finalists. Turkey, South Korea, Croatia, Bulgaria, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium and Poland have all made it in the last 25 years, but the nations without a World Cup pedigree can never seem to go further. Even great teams—the Dutch in the 1970s and again in the 1990s; Platini's France in the 1980s—have been unable to break this winners' cartel. Plenty of other sides—Denmark in 1986, Romania in 1994, perhaps the best Yugoslav and Soviet teams, the perennial dark horses of underachieving Spain and Portugal—have had the credentials to beat any team at the tournament. None has actually done it.)

Why the difference? Perhaps it is just a fluke. Spain might feel they are as well placed to break the jinx as any team has ever been, their European title perhaps ending the nagging self-doubt about whether they can play tournament football. But I think there is more to it. The World Cup is suffused in history in a way the European Championship will never be. Once you get to the semi-finals, the reputations, perhaps the famous shirts and colors, of Brazil, Argentina, Germany and (usually) Italy simply intimidate their opponents. They expect to win—and you expect them to win too.