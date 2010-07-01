Ah, Voters

Pollster Peter Brown on the New Jersey electorate's feelings about Chris Christie's budget showdown:

Although the legislature got a 62%-19% disapproval rating, its opposition to his cuts received strong support among the electorate. By double-digits, voters told Quinnipiac, they oppose the governor’s plans to layoff 1,300 state workers, close state psychiatric institutions, to cut $820 million in aid to public schools and to reduce aid to cities and towns. They did voice strong support for limiting property tax increases, a key part of Mr. Christie’s plan.

Huh. They hate the budget cuts and love the tax cuts. Who could have guessed?