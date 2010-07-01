Confessions of an Epistemological Skeptic

I’m struck by how quickly some of my fellow Entanglers have brought up the mother of all epistemological quandaries: How can we, the not very well informed, know what is the case in a far-off land of which we know, well, not very much?

The difficulty in knowing what is true on the ground in Afghanistan, for example, is massive. And the reason is not that “the liberal media” blight the national climate with pessimism because they’re of a wimpish or Qaeda-loving disposition. Nor is it that “the establishment media” are covering up Afghan anti-Americanism stemming from drone attacks that kill civilians. Rather, first, it’s because the journalists on whom we rely—if we are interested in relying on them at all—are few, far between, and not so well equipped in the several languages that are spoken there; second, because access is hard and all searchlights are partial; and third, moreover, because terms like “winning” and “losing” trip off the tongue more easily than they can be justified.

What Walter Lippmann famously wrote was the mission of journalism—“to bring to light the hidden facts, to set them into relation with each other, and make a picture of reality on which men can act”—seems a glorious fantasy even in those balmy times when news organizations weren’t trimming budgets by shutting bureaus and decimating newsrooms. Reporters, thin on the ground to begin with, may well have good reason for disagreement about which are the important “hidden facts” or how “to set them into relation with each other.” For a democracy to fancy that it is making life-and-death decisions on the basis of certain knowledge derived from the public press is delusional chutzpah on stilts. Even if Americans were paying more attention to Afghanistan in the first place, their “picture of reality” would likely remain blurred.

A good reason to remain skeptical is that, even if one pays attention, there is a dimension of Afghan (or any other) reality that does not meet the eye. Afghanistan exists not only in space but in time. History happens. When reporters are plunged into a land that is nearby but of which they still know little history, their accounts of the bang-bang, however thoroughly they are embedded in American units, do not illuminate much. Thus, it was not helpful when many reporters in Vietnam seemed to know little of the history of the country whose “democracy,” they had been led to believe, was crucial to the permanent uprightness of dominoes. The Shah’s Iran was not crawling with American reporters who knew how and by whom he had been installed in 1953 and why American intentions were still regarded with suspicion in 1979. Whatever Walter Cronkite’s exemplary skepticism about post-Tet Vietnam, his closure of the CBS Evening News with a nightly count of the number of days Americans were being held hostage in Teheran was not awfully instructive. He was not alone, moreover, in network television’s knife-edge approach to history: The original name of ABC’s “Nightline” was “America Held Hostage.”