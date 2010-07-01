The Good, the Bad, und die Rache

With the group stages over, the sextodecimal matches played, and the quarterfinals about to begin, what kind of a World Cup has it been so far? It has been good for South Africa, with large, happy crowds and none of the violence that pessimists predicted, altogether nothing worse than the horrible vuvuzela. The home nation were eliminated, but not before a glorious victory over France, who scuttled home in disgrace, as did the Italians, and then the English.

No, it hasn’t been a good year for Europe, even with Germany, Spain and Holland in the last eight. When the World Cup began in 1930, it had a specific purpose, to bring together what then the two great centres of the game, Europe and Latin America. Today there’s no question which of those two is dominant. For all that most of the best Latin American footballers play in European clubs (like Willie Sutton’s banks, that’s where the money is), the superiority of their national sides is startling.

Quite why those European teams, and some Africans, have done so badly this year is a question which can be discussed at high level—very high, in the case of Nigeria and France. Following a sorry performance by the Nigerian team, the admirably named President Goodluck Jonathan has ordered the Nigerian Football Federation to be dissolved and the national team to be suspended for two years, to “enable Nigeria to reorganise its football.” Meantime in Paris, the frankly contemptible showing by les bleus (who lost two of three games and drew one, one goal for, four against)has been denounced by several government ministers, queried by President Sarkozy himself, and debated in secret session by the National Assembly.

Although David Cameron hasn’t yet announced a parliamentary debate on the dismal England team, that bunch don’t need to be told what their compatriots think of them. Online readers of the Guardian have collectively compiled their Best and Worst XIs of the tournament so far. The Best includes two Argentines (Messi and Tevez, of course), and three Germans (Lahm, Ozil and Schweinsteiger), but more remarkably—though not absurdly—three New Zealanders (Paston, Reid and Nelsen). Still less surprisingly, four of the eleven Worst were Englishmen (Terry, Wright-Phillips, Lampard and Heskey).