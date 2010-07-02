Less Is Moore

The right-wing think-tank Institute for Policy Innovation emails:

The Institute for Policy Innovation has joined with 15 other organizations in a letter praising Senator Jim DeMint (R-SC) for his work to protect Americans from capital gains tax hikes that would negatively impact the economy.



Click here to read IPI's previous study from 2001 “A Capital Gains Tax Cut: The Key to Economic Recovery” by Steve Moore and Phil Kerpen.

Wait. If they're going to argue that cutting the capital gains tax is the key to a strong recovery, do they really want to remind people that they made the same argument in 2001? Because the government did cut the capital gains tax in 2003, and the result was not something conservatives tend to boast about these days.

I actually skimmed over the report, and it's filled with the expected supply-side hokum about how cutting the capital gains tax will increase revenue. I especially enjoyed this chart claiming to prove that lower capital gains tax rates cause higher growth: