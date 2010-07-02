The Enthusiasm Gap

Pew finds older, Republican-leaning voters far more likely to vote this year than younger, Democratic-leaning voters:

Voters younger than age 30 favor the Democratic candidate in their district by a wide margin (57% to 32%). Yet only half of young voters say they are absolutely certain to vote. Voters ages 50 and older favor the Republican candidate in their district by double digits (11 points) and roughly eight-in-ten (79%) say they are absolutely certain to vote.

And, as many polls have found, the public still views the Democratic Party more favorably than the GOP on key measures:

But that probably is not going to have much impact at the polls in November. And if the economy continues to tank, as appears likely right now, look out below.