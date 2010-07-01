To Life! To Life! Jihadi Life! Kill Yourself!

From the MEMRI blog:
In the days leading up to June 30, 2010, the major jihadist web forums featured promotional banners for a new English-language Al-Qaeda magazine, calledInspire. The magazine was produced under the auspices of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's media wing, Al-Malahim, and was to include an exclusive interview with the Emir of AQAP, Abu Basir Al-Wuhayshi, as well as a "guest article" by the radical Yemeni-American sheikh Anwar Al-Awlaki. Despite the description of Al-Awlaki as a guest writer, it stands to reason that he was the driving force behind the magazine.
