Suburban Spies Among Us

Moreover, less than a quarter of these suburbanites are married with children households and almost half are either persons living alone or headed by single, divorced or widowed adults. Among large metros, more than half of minorities, the poor, and immigrants live in the suburbs.

So who are the best kinds of spies to send to 21st century suburban America? It depends heavily on the locale. Hispanic spies would fit in well in Los Angeles where largely Mexican Latinos comprise more than 40 percent of the suburbs. In fact they wouldn’t be out of place in the suburbs of Phoenix, Austin, Houston or San Diego where more than a quarter of all residents are Hispanic.

If the target area were Cape Coral-Fort Myers Florida, it might be good to send a senior citizen to the suburbs where more than a quarter of the population is over age 65. On the other hand, if covert information is desired in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, or Albany, a single secret plant would probably go undetected in these suburbs where roughly three out of ten households are comprised of singles living alone.

Of course, if the Russians are oversupplied with generic “married with children” families, there are still places they can fit in better than the suburbs of New York City, Boston, or Washington, D.C. America’s new “retro family” suburbs (click on the suburbs tab) are now located in the nation’s growing West and South Regions as well as parts of the Midwest.

A traditional family spy would go virtually undetected in suburban Provo, Utah where 43 percent of all households are of the “Leave it to Beaver” variety. Suburban Ogden Utah, Raleigh, N.C., and Colorado Springs would also be good places to settle in. And if the covert operators were Hispanic traditional families they would blend in well in suburban El Paso or McAllen, Tex., as well as a slew of metros in California.