Scott Brown Outpolls Obama in Massachusetts

I don't usually pay much attention to political polls. But I couldn't ignore this one with the stunning subhead, "Most popular official in survey." Reported in the Boston Globe on June 28, it was taken by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center a few days before.

"Asked their opinion of Brown, 55% of those polled said they view him favorably." What was really surprising was that only 18% of those asked viewed him unfavorably. Among independent -the majority of the state's voters- a tiny 11% saw him in an unfavorable light. And among party Democrats 32% thought of him negatively. Of course, it's a long time till November 2012 when he must run for re-election...but these are formidable numbers for the Democrats to overcome.

And what about the favorable/unfavorable ratings for Barack Obama? The "yes" data says 54% "No" registers in at 41%. This is not good news for the home party.

A Globe columnist, Yvonne Abraham, reacted with resentment to these statistics barely grasped by anyone. Something about the $19 billion charges that will or will not be billed to the banks. (By the way, although I don't quite understand the issue, I'm not indifferent to the matter: I'm for whatever Barney Frank is for.)