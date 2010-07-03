Unloved Uruguay

I will admit under the cover of darkness, with a long head start from those who might disagree, that I supported Uruguay against Ghana.

Beirut had been gutted by the Brazilian loss in the afternoon (and here there are the Brazilians and there are the Germans, all else being commentary), so all that was left behind was a sense of solidarity for the little guy, for Africa, for the Third World, for the poor…

Which is why, at a football dinner last night, the air turned to permafrost when I, rather alone, cheered Sebastian Abreu’s cheeky penalty that won the match for the “Celeste.” Echoes of the message sent by Baleka Mbete, chairwoman of the African National Congress, to the Ghanaian team had, evidently, reached even the confines of the neighborhood of Saqiet al-Janzir, where I was watching: “[O]n your shoulders rest the football dreams of mother Africa,” she told them.

The notion of transforming an entire continent into a parent--not least a parent warning you that you had better not lose the bloody football match--struck me as a terribly unpleasant development. So I was with Uruguay, which has spent the last 60 years losing just about everything of consequence in the World Cup (the last time it reached the semi-finals was 40 years ago, in Mexico), with mother South America too distracted to notice among her least gifted of children.