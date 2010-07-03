Argentina: Still Bipolar

Watching the Argentina-Mexico game reminded me of the 90s. A win on the scoreboard, instant gratification, but the team looked terrible in my opinion, lacking structure. Yet few questioned albiceleste and Maradona in fact used the same starting line-up today.

Today's debacle at the hands of the Germans may be the football version of the financial collapse in 2001, the result of the country’s policies in the 90s and the unwillingness to modify them.

During the past decade here, everyone has become an “anti-neoliberal.” President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has even said if you disagree with any of her policies to stand for elections in 2011. No meeting anyone half-way or even a third of the way until then.

Argentina captain Javier Mascherano described the country in a nutshell (although his intention was not to offer political analysis) after one of the early wins, when expectations started to skyrocket here. He said in a press conference that, “We all know how we are as Argentines. We do not have an equilibrium. We go from one extreme to another, very fast.” He added that, “We all just have to take a cold shower.”

This has been the case even on a micro-level within this so-called anti-neoliberal model. When Chinese president Hu Jintao visited here in 2004, the Argentine government leaked to a dutiful press that China was about to invest $20 billion in one year in Argentina and pay off part of its debt. The press ran with the story despite its absurdity. It turned out that the Chinese had never promised any such thing, or anything even close. In the following days when this was revealed, one Argentine told me that, “you just cannot trust Orientales.” And Argentina-China relations never recovered. Within days, China went from being Argentina's savior to anyone west of Europe having dubious credibility.

What’s most frustrating is that its the same political, business, and media leaders going from one pole to another. For example, Nestor Kirchner's first vice-president was an ally of Carlos Menem. Kirchner himself had praised Menem in the 90s when he was governor.

So now get ready to watch Maradona critics, quickly-turned admires, go back to taking out the knives again. But I'm quite sure El Diez will rise again.