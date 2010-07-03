“… Syria Elicits Groans In Washington”

So says a headline in Wednesday’s New York Times. And the article by Mark Landler elaborates the cosmic kvetch brought on by the Obama administration’s courting of Damascus. I’ve written about this a few times myself.

The courting of the Assad dictatorship was supposed to lure Syria away from its entanglement with the Ahmadinejad regime in Tehran. But the Senate Foreign Relations Committee refused to consider the confirmation of the president’s nominee, Robert S. Ford, as emissary to the Syrians. My friend, John Kerry, loyally subbed for the putative ambassador. But there is no evidence that he got more than tea or mulberry juice, quite abundant in this season. Still, the State Department has been active.

Although not in the ordinary diplomatic routines. Mrs. Clinton, hip lady that she is, sent two youngish men—I called them silly Jewish boys—on a Twitter journey to the Syrian capital with representatives from Microsoft, Dell, Cisco and other hi-tech corporations to do some selling which would ensnare the country into the American economy and, thus, into American culture. Or something concrete like that. After all, Jared Cohen and Alec J. Ross had already euchred Google into a project making digital copies of 14,000 artifacts in Iraq’s National Museum, presumably of the items that were not filched in the days after the invasion or that were since returned.

Messrs. Ross and Cohen had a good time in Syria. “I am not kidding when I say I just had the greatest frappuccino ever at Kalamoun University north of Damascus,” as Cohen tweeted. Ross also reported about Cohen’s “creative diplomacy” in challenging a Syrian communications minister to a cake-eating contest.