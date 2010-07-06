Why Immigration Reform Matters to Metros

That last phrase is significant. Immigrants are not evenly distributed across this country, and neither are their costs and benefits. Eighty-five percent of immigrants, 32.4 million, live in the 100 largest metropolitan areas. Within metro areas, it’s not just the big cities that are home to immigrants. Sixty percent live in the suburbs, and the proportion of inner suburban residents who are foreign-born matches their concentration in primary cities (21 percent).

But across metro areas, these figures vary widely. There are eight metropolitan areas with over 1 million immigrants, from New York to Chicago, Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth. Most of these metro areas have long histories of receiving immigrants and well-developed infrastructure to help them integrate into their new communities. But smaller metro areas that have experienced a more recent influx of newcomers have often been unprepared for the challenges that can accompany rapid demographic change.

In Cape Coral, Fla., for example, the foreign-born population more than doubled between 2000 and 2008. Nashville’s grew by 83 percent, and the metro is now home to more than 100,000 immigrants. Charlotte’s immigrant population increased by over 70,000 in the eight-year span, and there were 286,000 more immigrants living in the Atlanta metro in 2008 than in 2000.

These--and many other places across the country--could benefit from an impact aid program that should be a part of comprehensive immigration reform. A well-designed federal impact aid program would draw revenue from fees that an earned legalization program provides. The program would allocate the funds to help mitigate the short-term expenses for schooling, emergency healthcare, law enforcement, and other services related to immigration.

This would be especially salient politically, as the conflict and rhetoric in localities around illegal immigration often focuses on how the federal government is not doing its job in keeping out unauthorized immigrants. But it could also be a selling point for comprehensive reform itself. An impact aid program would bolster state and local budgets, appealing now at a time when they are shrinking. And finally, an impact aid program tied to legalization is necessary if we are serious about U.S. competitiveness: The children of today’s unauthorized immigrants will be part of the next generation’s workforce.