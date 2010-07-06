The War Without Constituency

The fact is that the war in Afghanistan is a war without support. Or such support as it now has is a gesture of gratitude to David Petraeus for taking it on. The never-fading dead seem to have died for an abstraction, and the maimed--now a regular feature in the news--are the essence of the story. Can anyone argue a thesis for this war? Or a strategy?

Well, I think I could. But maybe only because I believe that an American war, once started, had better be won than lost.

The Republican national chairman Michael Steele restarted this contretemps, and he was certainly correct in saying that this was a "war of Obama's choosing." In fact, during the presidential campaign, candidate Obama derided the Iraq war as more or less of George Bush's stupid choosing while anointing the Afghanistan conflict as his own. And as history's, as well. It's clear to me, however, that history has rendered its judgement on the Iraq conflict, and the judgement is cool and clear. Iraq is the one country in the Arab world that will be and is, in some measure, already run by coalition politics, multi-sectarian and multi-ethnic. This is the real triumph over the politics of Hussein and the Hussein tyranny. And it also puts an end, for better or worse (and I think better), to Sunni hegemony.

Whatever they truly think, the Republican leadership in Congress is deeply upset by their chairman's challenge to the president. Being less hawkish than the Democrats is not a comfortable stance for the patriot pols of the G.O.P. Moreover, their discomfort with the party chairman is not limited to issues of war and peace. It seems, however, that they will fence him in...and keep him. A black face, particularly one hiding the head of a reactionary, is often useful.