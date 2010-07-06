Hard Lessons in Korengal

Nearly four years ago I flew in a Black Hawk helicopter to the Korengal Valley—a remote chasm in eastern Afghanistan, near the Pakistan border, where I lived side by side, under near-constant fire, with American troops of the Tenth Mountain Division for nearly a week. At the time, the KOP, as it was called, was just one more obscure outpost in a war that most Americans weren’t paying much attention to. The worsening civil war in Iraq and mounting U.S. casualties there dominated the headlines; the “surge” was just around the corner.

In recent months, of course, the same KOP has been immortalized in both Sebastian Junger’s best selling War, and in the documentary he co-directed with Tim Hetherington, Restrepo. Both film and book portray the firebase as the ultimate testing ground for America’s soldiers, a place where nearly uninterupted gun and mortar fire created heroes in appalling conditions. It’s also a place that probably merited attention back in 2006, when I visited, because the story of what went wrong there doubles as a cautionary tale for America’s wider failure in Afghanistan.

The Americans went into the Korengal in 2005 with grand aspirations: The valley was seen as the perfect spot to test the doctrine of “clear, hold and build.” The strategy–which has since been employed in Marja and other Taliban strongholds in the eastern Pashtun belt—calls for pushing out the Taliban, village by village, valley by valley, maintaining a permanent U.S. troop presence in the vacuum, and then winning over the local population by building schools, roads, and other development projects. The architect of this policy at Korengal while I was there was Captain Jim McKnight, an officer from upstate New York who radiated both manic energy and utter confidence. Central to McKnight’s strategy was locating allies among the local population to help him identify and flush out the Taliban--in effect, building a network of informants. And so McKnight and his fellow officers held meeting after meeting with Korengal’s leaders, attempting to persuade them of the material advantages of working with the Americans.

What I found most striking about the seven days that I stayed in the Korengal was McKnight’s absolute certainty that the U.S. message was getting through–despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. The local Pashtuns’ deep family and tribal ties to the insurgents, as well as the Taliban’s practice of killing those who dared exchange a few friendly words with the outsiders, provided reason enough to keep the Americans at a safe distance. I watched one group of elders listen politely to McKnight, mumble a few noncommittal words, then file out of the room, stone-faced. McKnight told me afterward, with what seemed like improbable exuberance: “They’re starting to come around. They’re saying, ‘We could give more information to help them out’ . . . It seems good.” McKnight’s own intelligence chief took a more jaundiced view, later assuring me out of his commanding officer’s earshot that the Americans “will never win these people over.”