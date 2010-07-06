Barnicle Hoist On Own Petard

This morning, Mike Barnicle said that Sharron Angle "sounds like a mental patient." Tom Bevan retorts, "Sharron Angle may 'sound like a mental patient' to Mike Barnicle and the East Coast chattering class, but to voters in Nevada the biggest thing she has going for her is that she isn't Harry Reid."

The East Coast chattering class? You can't say that to Mike Barnicle. This reminds me of the scene in O Brother, Where Art Thou?, where the governor is accused of lacking moral fiber, and indignantly replies, "I invented moral fiber!":

Mike Barnicle may not have invented the the shtick where pundits pose as authentic representatives of the working class, but he's certainly made a career of it. Using it against him is not cool.