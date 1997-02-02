In four years at the White House, he took only four trips with Clinton. He was much happier staying home, monitoring the traffic on the White House lawn and pushing the agenda. "Wedge issues are truly what Emanuel lives for," the INS staffer says. "Every three weeks we'd have 'dark cabal' meetings where we'd gather and talk about immigration control, and Rahm would be very outspoken. As long as we dealt with illegal immigration, we could be to the right of Attila the Hun. Rahm felt that Americans believed too many people were coming into this country, too many foreigners, so he wanted to show the administration returning people, deporting them, putting up bigger fences, sending them back. That's how Rahm viewed it; he viewed it from the eye of the prospective voter, from Joe and Judy Six-Pack. He has an uncanny feel for that."

And if that kind of immigration policy sounded faintly like Pat Buchanan's immigration policy, well, Pat Buchanan's supporters were more than welcome to vote for Bill Clinton. (On Election Day 1996, one out of every five persons identifying himself as a conservative voted for Bill Clinton.) Emanuel didn't push Clinton to the center; he helped develop policies to show people that Bill Clinton was already there.

Take school uniforms. Over lunch at a restaurant near the White House, Emanuel told the story of how the policy came to be, and the whole time he talked about it, he kept scratching his fingers on the white tablecloth, making little scritchy-scritchy noises. This, it turns out, is an approximation of the sound of the chatter from the staff as Bill Clinton is rehearsing his 1996 State of the Union speech in front of them. (Other presidents might pass speeches around for comment; Clinton likes to perform.) Clinton reads the speech aloud until he gets to an endorsement of school uniforms—so kids won't be killed for what they are wearing—and, scritchy-scritchy, the trouble begins.

Mark Penn, Clinton's pollster, had tested school uniforms (no administration has ever polled as much as the Clinton administration) and the issue had not gone over well. Besides, the speech is too long anyway, so why not just cut this part? Emanuel disagreed. School uniforms are a good issue, and he wanted school uniforms in the speech. "School uniforms is a way for the president to bring together two things: education and a disciplined environment for kids to learn in," he argued. This is Emanuel's specialty: seeing how things fit together. School uniforms were education, they were crime, they were discipline. And more. To Emanuel, school uniforms were everything except school uniforms. He didn't really care about the actual uniforms. The point was the symbol of the uniforms. "Uniforms were a manifestation of greater parental involvement in the schools," Emanuel says. And what parent didn't want that?

Scritchy-scritchy went the talk around the room. Were uniforms effective? Was it fair to make parents buy them? What did the civil libertarians think? "Screw it," Clinton finally said, and the chatter stopped. "It stays in. And here's how I want to say it." And he wrote something about how if school uniforms save just one life, let's do it. (When he later delivered that line in his State of the Union speech, it brought down the house.) Afterwards, Emanuel got some slaps on the back from other staffers for going toe to toe with the pollsters and winning. He now admits, however, to having had a wee little ace up his sleeve. "I knew school uniforms were in Hillary's book," he says.

Emanuel is 37 years old, whippet thin and handsome, with large brown eyes and dark hair shot through with gray. He swims a mile a day, three days a week, and every Saturday and Sunday he takes time out for private ballet lessons. One day in Little Rock in 1992 he came out of class and bumped into the Clintons. "There they are taking Chelsea for her ballet class," Emanuel told People magazine, "and out comes their national finance director in his leotard and tights."

That is how he started out with the Clintons: raising money. Everyone agrees he was terrific at it. "This is an insult!" he would scream into the phone. "Five thousand is an insult! You are a $25,000 person! I won't take it. It is beneath you! I am sending the check back!" And he would slam the receiver down and wait. And the phone would ring and the person would be begging to give more money.

"He did a fabulous job raising money," says a woman who worked with him in Little Rock in the 1992 campaign—and who refused a White House job rather than ever work in proximity to him again. "He was relentless in pursuit of money. He would stand on the desk—on the desk!—and shout, 'Goddamit, Bill Clinton is not going down there to that fund-raiser for that kind of money! We want more! More!' When he was on the phone, I never saw him sitting down."

When Emanuel left his hometown of Chicago, where he had worked on Richard M. Daley's mayoral campaigns and where he headed his own opposition research consulting firm, to come to Little Rock in November, 1991, he did not find a well-oiled machine. "I called and said I was coming down Sunday and could somebody pick me up at the airport and then I would like to meet my staff," Emanuel says.

"Well, I'll pick you up," the guy at Clinton headquarters told Emanuel, "but nobody here works Sundays."

"You do now," Emanuel replied. Which was a good idea, considering the Clinton campaign had only about $600,000 in the bank. But in something like twenty days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Emanuel organized twenty-six fund-raisers that raised more than $3 million. And after that he just kept going and raised $17.3 million. "The money was credibility," Emanuel says. "It showed that a governor from the state of Arkansas could play in the major leagues." By February, 1992, Clinton was being rocked by stories of extramarital affairs and draft evasion, and here the money helped save him. "During the primaries with [Gennifer] Flowers and the letter to the draft board thing, the money we raised was a test of whether the campaign had staying power and strength in the legs," Emanuel says. "That's the way money is interpreted by the national media. They see money as a vital sign, like taking a patient's temperature."

But in raising that money, Emanuel made a critical decision that resonates today. Instead of raising money through direct mail, which was a popular but expensive method, he decided to raise money through fund-raisers. "They don't require a lot of up-front money," he says. Instead they require up-front time, the time of the candidate. He laid it out for Clinton: make the time and you can make the millions. Clinton made the time.

But when the campaign was finished, Emanuel had the survival instinct to leave fund-raising behind him. "I don't want to be known as a fund-raiser," he told Chicago magazine in 1992. "It ain't what I'm going to be doing November the eighth, I'll tell you that." He left fund-raising behind, but he also left a legacy, a fund-raising operation built upon the use of a president who had learned that his mere presence at an event could persuade people to contribute huge sums to his campaign coffers and to those of the Democratic Party. By the 1996 campaign, it was Clinton who was asking his fund-raising staff why they had not assembled more events for big donors. Didn't they know how much people would contribute just to shake his hand?

That lay in the future, though. There were no fund-raising scandals in 1992, and today Emanuel is proud of the fact that he has never had to testify before a congressional investigating committee. (Though he had to give testimony to staff investigators from the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee about Travelgate.) Emanuel may have been an aggressive fund-raiser, but he was also a careful one. At the time Emanuel was working in downtown Little Rock, so were a number of the people now embroiled in the Clinton soft-money scandal: Charles Yah Lin Trie, owner of Clinton's favorite Chinese restaurant; James Riady, who was connected to the Worthen Bank there; and John Huang of the Lippo Group. But no one has connected anything Emanuel did with any of those men. "I never met or talked to or knew Trie," Emanuel says. "I never met or talked to or knew Riady, although I did talk to an individual at the Worthen Bank. And John Huang, as I remember, he didn't help in '92, until late in the general election. I didn't talk to him until the end of the summer of '92, and at that time I was at the DNC."

You can talk to Emanuel for hours and hear him speak only about domestic policy. But when you ask Bill Daley, the Secretary of Commerce-designate, who worked with Emanuel in Chicago and on nafta, what the one thing is that Emanuel really believes in, really cares about, Daley answers instantly: "Anything to do with Israel. He has such strong attachments, religious and emotional." Emanuel's paternal grandfather left Odessa and emigrated to Palestine in 1917. His father was born there in 1922. His grandfather supported David Ben-Gurion's underground Haganah in the fight for Israeli independence, and his father fought in Menachem Begin's underground Irgun, running guns and putting up movie posters that carried secret codes. When Emanuel's uncle, Manuel, died in the fighting, the family changed its name from Auerbach to Emanuel to honor him. His father, now a doctor, and his American-born mother, who would become very active in the civil rights movement, moved from Israel to America in 1959, and Rahm was born four months later. For the next fifteen years, he maintained dual American-Israeli citizenship, dropping Israeli citizenship only when keeping it would have meant being subject to the Israeli military draft.

In 1991, when Emanuel was working on the reelection campaign of Richard Daley, the Gulf war broke out. At a time when thousands of Israelis were leaving Israel, Emanuel flew there to volunteer. (Emanuel is missing half the middle finger on his right hand, and, while rumors abound in Washington that he lost it to a Syrian tank, in fact he cut himself on a meat slicer while working at Arby's as a teenager.) Emanuel spent the duration of the brief war working at an army base in Northern Israel, rust-proofing brakes.

But Emanuel does not talk much about the Gulf war, or anything having to do with Israel. "Foreign policy is not what I get involved in," he says. "I don't give opinions on it. I'm not a back door to the president on foreign policy. I don't contribute unless asked."

And has Clinton ever asked? Once, after the fact, about "the settlements issue," Emanuel says, but will provide no more details.

It is very much the operating style of Bill Clinton, however, to ask the people close to him what they think about an array of matters and then compare their answers. And, a senior White House official says, Clinton privately has gone to Emanuel and said, "You understand the Israelis better than anyone else, what do you think is going on?" And Emanuel has given his analysis.

And whether he wishes to talk about it or not, no person with ties so close to Israel has ever been this close to an American president. Emanuel believes his enemies will try to use that against him, but he is prepared for it. "Nobody is going to be able to accuse me of dual loyalty," he says, choking up. "I know the promise and commitment of America. I know what this country has done for my family."

Almost every day, the senior policy, communications and administrative staff of the White House gather in the Oval Office for what is called the "pre-brief." Here they tell the president what he can expect from the public event he is about to face, the political implications, the questions he is likely to get from reporters and how he might want to address them. It is a formal event. Clinton sits behind his desk and his staff stands before him in a semi-circle. George Stephanopoulos always stood at the center of the semi-circle. One day in December, Rahm Emanuel took that spot. "Let's get your answer down to one-two-three, Mr. President," Emanuel said that day about Clinton's next budget. "Let's ask ourselves what you want to say here, state the goal, state the policy, and then say it: one-two-three. But let's get moving."

Roger Simon is the Chief Political Columnist of Politico.

