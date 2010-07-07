One More Time: What CBO Really Said.

My latest Kaiser Health News Column, about last week's report from the Congressional Budget Office:

Here we are again, arguing about whether health care reform will make the government’s balance sheet better or worse. The occasion for this latest round of debate is a new report by the Congressional Budget Office—one that predicts what the entire federal budget will look like several decades into the future. Critics of health care reform say the report backs up what they’ve been saying all along—that, because of reform, tomorrow’s budget deficits will be even worse than they are today. But CBO’s conclusion was a lot more complicated and at least a little more encouraging.



The report actually contains two different projections. The first and more optimistic is the “current law” scenario. In it, the CBO assumes that laws now on the books will remain on the books and that, over time, these laws will take effect as planned.

As far as health care is concerned, that means the government implements the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. It spends a lot of new money on Medicaid, drug assistance for seniors and subsidies for less affluent people buying private insurance. But it also saves a lot of money (by, for example, paying less money to hospitals that see Medicare patients) and raises some new taxes (most notably, through a tax on expensive private health insurance plans).



Add it all up, as the CBO did, and the budget deficit actually gets a little smaller. The emphasis is on “little,” since the net reduction is actually pretty small. Instead of running really really really big deficits, the government ends up running really really big deficits. Still, it’s an improvement—and maybe even a bigger improvement than the CBO predicts.

When calculating the current law scenario, CBO decided that reform would generate no new savings after 2030. In fact, many experts expect that reform’s greatest potential to generate savings lie in the medium- to long-term, as systems for reducing wasteful care become more adept. More important, health care reform includes myriad changes to the medical delivery system—everything from creating an electronic medical record system to scrutinizing new drugs and devices for effectiveness. CBO does not anticipate these changes saving much money. But if they do—as respected experts, like Harvard economist David Cutler, claim they will—then the savings could actually be substantially larger than CBO has allowed.