Homage to Catalonia

There’s no doubt that Germany looked magisterial against Argentina. Late last year, I watched a team pummel Diego Maradona’s team in similar fashion. They ran all over them with astonishing ease, making them look like a third division team on the brink of the brink of relegation. This was a particularly low moment for Maradona, the winter when his team was more messy than Messi. Still, the side that beat them clearly possessed players of superior quality. That was last December when the albiceleste ventured into Barcelona’s Nou Camp. They left the stadium that day defeated 4-2. The team that thrashed Maradona’s men didn’t qualify for the World Cup. In fact, it can’t. FIFA won’t let it. But anyone who has paid attention to this tournament knows its best players well.

The side was the Catalan National team, which assembles irregularly for friendlies—and several of its best players (Xavi, Carlos Puyol, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta) constitute the central column of the Spanish squad. Needless to say, these are all Barcelona men. They also happen to be the reason that Spain has such a fine shot at the Jules Rimet.

Now, there’s not much to extrapolate from Catalonia’s performance that day. Only perhaps that they could go deep into a World Cup tournament if FIFA ever decided to accord the Catalan the same status as the English—a nation within a nation that has its own distinct football identity. But it also points towards one reason for excitement about a Spanish final.